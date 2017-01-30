The 'Kirbycopter' made a trip down to Stratford over the weekend

Kirby Smart made a grand entrance to Stratford Academy on Friday to check in on a class of 2018 prospecct.
Smart arrived to Stratford in a helicopter -- referred to as the "Kirbycopter" -- to visit defensive end Tobe Umerah. Umerah is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and is attracting interest from schools around the country.
Two days after Smart's visit, however, Umerah picked up an offer from rival Georgia Tech. He also holds offers from Wisconsin, Auburn, Duke, Mississippi and Tennessee. While Georgia has not offered Umerah yet, clearly the interest is there with Smart arriving to his school in a helicopter.
Here's video of the helicopter's landing at the Stratford football field, taken by the Stratford Gazebo:
A 6-foot-3 and 225-pound defensive end, Umerah recorded 88 total tackles and four sacks during his junior season at Stratford.
Comments