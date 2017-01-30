The 'Kirbycopter' made a trip down to Stratford over the weekend

0:39 Home games key for Mercer in stretch run Pause

1:33 "I expect a lot of partying," coroner says of Super Bowl

0:42 Bibb County hosts vendor show to help with school furniture selections

0:53 Coin collector talks about hobby

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

4:41 Church sign goes viral

3:45 New president/CEO joins Macon CVB

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body