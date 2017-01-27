Fromm impressed with what he's seen from JUCO transfer Hayes

Georgia is adding six offensive linemen in the class of 2017. The Bulldogs will get a closer look at only one of them during the spring.
Offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes, the No. 2 junior college tackle, signed with Georgia in December and enrolled in school earlier this month. A junior, Hayes will only have two years of eligibility. But his size (6-foot-6 and 320 pounds), and the ability to get 15 spring practices under his belt could help him see the football field early at Georgia.
Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, also an early-enrollee, has been impressed with Hayes during strength and conditioning workouts.
"You can tell he’s been in college. He’s one of the older guys," Fromm said. "He carries himself a little different than everyone else. You can just tell his maturity and his size for sure."
Georgia will have some decisions to make along the offensive line with tackles Tyler Catalina and Greg Pyke, along with center Brandon Kublanow, graduating from the program. Isaiah Wynn, Lamont Gaillard and Dyshon Sims will be back and there could be some shifting going on up front.
Wynn can play left tackle but may be better suited for left guard in Georgia's offensive line scheme. Gaillard may get a look at center and Sims could potentially play left guard, right guard, center or right tackle. With Hayes' addition, it gives offensive line coach Sam Pittman another option to plug in once practice begins.
Fromm hasn't seen Hayes take a full practice rep yet. But based on what he's seen so far, he's hoping Hayes' athleticism shows on the line -- while dropping a hint as to where he may start out.
"I’m really hoping it translates to the field and helps me out on that left side," Fromm said.
