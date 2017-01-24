Former Georgia cornerback finds a new home at Murray State

Rico McGraw has a new home.
The former Georgia cornerback, who was the program's primary nickel defender as a freshman in 2015, will continue his football career at Murray State, the FCS school announced.
McGraw recorded 20 tackles during his first year at Georgia. McGraw, however, was replaced as Georgia's nickel defender by graduate transfer Maurice Smith prior to the start of the 2016 regular season. McGraw didn't see much playing time and only appeared in two games.
McGraw won't be the only member from his family playing football at Murray State. His brother, running back Mareio McGraw, led the Racers in rushing last season with 571 yards and six touchdowns.
McGraw is one of four former Georgia players who announced decisions to transfer after the end of the regular season. The others were receiver Shaquery Wilson, cornerback Juwuan Briscoe and linebacker Shaun McGee. While Briscoe and McGee's decisions haven't been announced, Wilson is expected to continue his football career at a junior college.
