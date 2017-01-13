Herschel Walker to receive Doak Walker Legends Award trophy

Herschel Walker has another honor to add to his long list of accomplishments.
Walker has been named the 2016 Doak Walker Legends Award recipient. He'll accept the award at a presentation banquet on Feb. 18 in Dallas.
The award honors former college football running backs who go on to bring a positive impact to their respective communities.
Walker joins an impressive list of past honorees, which includes the following: Barry Sanders (2015), Bo Jackson (2014), Floyd Little (2013), Jim Brown (2012), Tommy McDonald (2011), Jim Taylor (2010), Eric Dickerson and Craig James (2009), Calvin Hill (2008), Marcus Allen (2007), Walter Payton (2006), Jim Swink (2005), John David Crow (2004), Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis (2003), Earl Campbell (2002), Tony Dorsett (2001), Pete Dawkins (2000), Archie Griffin (1999), and Gale Sayers (1998).
At Georgia, Walker had one of the most impressive college careers of anyone to ever play the game. Helping Georgia win a national championship in 1980, Walker ran for 1,616 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 1981, Walker totaled 1,891 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. In his Heisman Trophy winning season of 1982, Walker amassed 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Walker was named an All-American in each of his three seasons at Georgia.
