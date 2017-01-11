Georgia gets third chance to play in Chick-fil-A Game

Georgia will soon return back to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game just as it had hoped. But this time, it will be in a new stadium against a familiar opponent.
The Bulldogs are set to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2020 installment of the contest at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game is set for Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 to close out the opening weekend of college football.
Georgia, who leads the series with Virginia 9-7-3, previously expressed interested in returning back to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in “4-5 years,” according to Greg McGarity in an email to The Telegraph. This will be the team’s third time playing in the bowl-style game, with its most recent trip ending in a 33-24 victory over North Carolina in 2016.
“This game will provide another great opportunity to kick off a season in the sports capital of the South on national television and against an opponent with long-standing tradition,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in a statement.
The last two matchups between Georgia and Virginia were split, with the Cavaliers winning 34-27 in the 1995 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Georgia responding with a 35-33 victory in 1998.
“Like Georgia, Virginia has been playing football for well over 100 years and I’m sure this will be a popular matchup with both fan bases, as well as football fans in general,” Smart said. “We are appreciative of the opportunity and look forward to returning to Atlanta for the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.”
The game will be broadcast by ESPN. Kick-off time has yet to be announced.
