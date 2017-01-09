Georgia looks at Buce in search of second specialist

As recruiting for the 2017 class is soon to end, Georgia is in search of depth behind its starting specialists.
Georgia recently landed punter Cameron Nizialek, a graduate transfer from Columbia, but the Bulldogs might not yet be done as instate product Brooks Buce appears to be on the team’s radar.
The Bulldogs do have a roster spot to fill, albeit not one that’s on scholarship, with place-kicker and former Stratford standout William Ham deciding to leave the program. And then Georgia has to ensure punter Marshall Long will be able to recover fully from surgery to fix a dislocated kneecap.
Thus, Buce provides suitable versatility as he could be in the mix to add depth to both positions. Throughout his senior season at Greater Atlanta Christian, Buce collected 72 touchbacks on 85 kickoffs, which was the best in the state of Georgia. In addition, Buce was 12-of-20 on field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards. Buce also averaged 39.5 yards per punt.
Georgia originally reached out to Buce through graduate assistant Kevin Butler and then was followed up with by former special teams assistant James Vollono, who has since taken a position at Florida International. Now, it’s decision time for both Georgia and Buce.
“I was most recently invited to the Georgia Tech game,” Buce said. “They told me that I was in their top-three in a group of specialists they were looking at. I don’t have any offer from Georgia as of now, but they’re currently trying to figure out the numbers.”
Buce is rated as a two-star recruit, according to the Rivals.com rankings. The two-way specialist holds offers from Air Force, Army, Mercer and Navy, along with a few other Division II schools.
With Georgia having yet to extend a scholarship to a specialist in the 2017 class with only a few opening spots remaining, Buce realizes that he would probably only receive a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia. And if it were to come his way, it would be greatly considered by Buce and his family.
“Georgia has been my dream school, so I would most likely go there if it offered,” Buce said. “But at the moment, I don’t have anything from (the Bulldogs), so I will need a mindset to keep all options open.”
Buce added that he is the only punter/kicker combo in the group of specialists that Georgia is still taking a look at. Nizialek also fits that mold, however, as he averaged 44.8 yards per punt in 2016 and contributed throughout his tenure at Columbia as a place-kicker.
Buce is hoping to hear from all programs involved in order to make a decision before National Signing Day on Feb. 1. From all indications, Georgia stands at the top for the in-state player, and he shows no fear in competing with Rodrigo Blankenship, Long, Nizialek and anyone else who might stand in his way.
“The competition doesn’t really turn me away,” Buce said. “It’ll just make me want to work harder and give him competition.”
