'It’s 50-50' between Georgia and Auburn for Markaviest Bryant

Georgia has only one team to compete with for Markaviest Bryant as he has cut his recruiting list down to two with a decision looming.
The Bulldogs have had plenty of success on the recruiting trail to begin the new year, with Deangelo Gibbs, Tray Bishop and Monty Rice recently giving their pledges to the program. Bryant is the next name on that list of priority targets, which is now shortened with only a few scholarship spots for the 2017 class remaining.
In order to land the coveted in-state prospect, Georgia will have to go toe-to-toe with one of its biggest rivals on the gridiron.
"Auburn and Georgia, those two," Bryant said. "I like LSU, and will go down to see what it’s like. But it’s really Auburn and Georgia. It’s 50-50 right now, because I can see myself playing in both systems and I like both coaching staffs. It’s real tough."
Georgia has actively tried to add Bryant, and it’s not only coaches that have been involved in the efforts. The dead period for recruiting lasts until Jan. 11, but that doesn’t stop some of the Georgia’s committed players doing some recruiting of their own.
Bryant recently took part in the Under Armour All-American Game festivities in Orlando, Florida, around New Year’s Day, and received plenty of persuasion from future Bulldogs.
"Isaiah Wilson was one guy that was really big about it and trying to get me to commit," Bryant said. "It was crazy just to know that they want me there. Guys from all over are just going to hit me up and try to recruit me and get me to come to Georgia."
Bryant will take four officials: Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and LSU. He’ll head to Athens on Jan. 13, to Auburn on the final weekend before National Signing Day (Jan. 27-29) and the dates to Arkansas and LSU will fall in-between.
After returning from Auburn, Bryant will have a ceremony at Crisp County on Feb. 1, which is National Signing Day, but he said that he will inform his future team a couple of days before the public announcement. As two visits with major significance are in the near future, Bryant indicates that he’ll go through a process while on each campus, which will eventually lead him to a final decision.
"On the Georgia visit, I just need a last good impression on the school," Bryant said. "I’ll be like ‘Is this OK?’ or ‘Is this where I want to be?" At Auburn, it’ll be a checklist, to see if it meets some requirements. I want to see if I feel like I’m needed at each school. You can talk the talk, but the school needs to show me that I’m needed, and that’ll be big for both schools."
Georgia is a contender for Bryant due to his connections to those within the program. Bryant said that he knows every coach affiliated with Georgia and also has built a relationship with sophomore defensive tackle Trenton Thompson, who grew up in the same area.
The relationships definitely put Georgia in a good position and it was once deemed to be a leader for Bryant.
But there are some ramifications for Bryant as current players have decided to return. The Bulldogs were able to obtain the services of Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter for their senior seasons, it didn’t bode too well for the top-tier defensive end prospect.
"It kind of hurt," Bryant said. "I’ve been thinking about it, but at the same time it’s about you want to be the best and coached by the best. I wouldn’t be afraid of learning from a guy like Lorenzo, and I look up to him. But I do look at that."
Bryant’s interest in Auburn is for some of the same reasons as Georgia, the relationships with those within the program. Montravius Adams, one of the Tigers’ best defensive assets, is Bryant’s first cousin and the two hold a strong relationship.
In addition, Auburn’s efforts have been greatly intensified. At the conclusion of the regular season, coaches were allotted two weeks to visit with recruits. The Tigers wasted no time and were in Bryant’s home on the very first day, which left a good impression on Bryant.
While the playing time situation at Georgia could be a little unclear, it’s the exact opposite at Auburn. The Tigers will lose their All-SEC defensive end Carl Lawson and Bryant could find himself squarely in the competition to replace him.
Bryant and his high school head coach have two different stances on playing during the first-year at the collegiate level, and each side of the argument is mutually respected. Thus, Bryant insists that early playing time isn’t the only factor.
"I would see myself at Auburn, if it were down to playing time," Bryant said. "In my mind, I would say Auburn has it available. Playing time, while it would be a big plus, is not really the biggest thing. I want to develop, and my coach wants me to redshirt so I can become bigger, stronger and faster. If playing time is on the table, then I’m going to take it."
Bryant’s backstory is unique, as the high school standout hasn’t been on the football field throughout his entire childhood. Thus, Crisp County head coach Shelton Felton believes that a redshirt would be in Bryant’s best interest.
The talent is apparent for the 6-foot-4, 226-pound defensive lineman, holding a list of 27 offers and being ranked as the 19th-overall player in Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite. While Felton thinks highly of Bryant’s potential, the reasoning goes a level deeper.
"People have to realize he hasn't played a lot of football," Felton said. "I think he is still learning to play the game and the position. He stopped playing in the seventh grade and began playing again in the 10th. He wasn’t in the right position either, until I moved him from defensive tackle to defensive end when I got the job (in March of 2015). But he’s going to be impactful because he can rush the passer and also play the run."
Felton has had significant involvement with Bryant’s recruiting process, as he handles duties in regards to moving his players onto the collegiate level. Bryant indicated that it’s an even playing field between the two schools and Felton echoes that notion.
"I think both schools would be a great fit for him," Felton said. "I'm not sure where he leaning because like every 17-year old kid, they don't know what they really want to do."
