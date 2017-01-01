Warner reveals final four schools with decision coming soon

Brookwood linebacker Leonard Warner Jr.'s recruitment is nearing an end.
A decision is expected to be made near the end of January and will made between Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Florida State.
Warner has two final official visits to take before making that deicison. He's traveling to Stanford from Jan. 12-15 and will be at Georgia Tech from Jan. 19-22. Warner's father, Leonard Warner Sr., told The Telegraph that his son will commit "a few days after" the Georgia Tech visit.
Warner already took his official visit to Georgia in early December.
Warner, at 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, is considered a four-star prospect and the eighth-overall inside linebacker according to the 247Sports.com composite.
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
