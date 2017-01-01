Bishop gives Georgia two four-star recruits on New Year's Day

Tray Bishop gave Georgia quite the New Year's Day surprise.
Originally planned to announce his college decision on National Signing Day, the Terrell County standout went ahead and gave his commitment to Georgia Sunday evening with U.S. Army All-American festivities underway.
Bishop announced his commitment to Georgia in a live stream at the annual high school all-star game in San Antonio, Texas.
Incoming safety Richard LeCounte shared the news on his personal Twitter page.
HES A DAWG @_TrayBishop pic.twitter.com/pvz1r69NNL— Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) January 2, 2017
Bishop, listed at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, was originally committed to Auburn but opened his recruitment back open on Dec. 13.
Listed as an athlete, Bishop will be a defensive back for the Bulldogs. Joining Bishop in the defensive backfield in the recruiting class of 2017 are LeCounte, William Poole and Deangelo Gibbs.
Gibbs was the first four-star recruit to commit on Monday, doing so at the Under-Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.
Georgia now has 22 commitments in what's considered the third-best class in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.
Terrell County offensive coordinator Pat Cuff said he received word from Bishop earlier Sunday night that he'd go ahead and make his announcement
"Tray will bring a lot of speed and height," Cuff said. "He is very athletic and plays multiple positions."
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
Comments