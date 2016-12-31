Looks like Aaron Davis will return to Georgia for his senior season

It looks like another Georgia starter with a year of eligibility remaining has made his decision on whether to return or not for a senior season.
Safety Aaron Davis wrote a post on his Instagram account that indicates he will be back with the Bulldogs next season.
"Red & Black does look nice huh? See you in 2017," Davis wrote.
Davis is now the sixth Georgia player to reach a decision on what to do with his final year of collegiate eligibility. Shortly after bowl practices began, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter announced they would return to Georgia.
Right after the Liberty Bowl, safety Dominick Sanders announced that he'd return to Georgia for his senior season. The lone underclassman to declare for the NFL draft thus far has been junior receiver Isaiah McKenzie.
Davis was a cornerback for two seasons before moving to safety this year. In 2016, Davis recorded 54 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Davis graduated in December with a finance degree and had the option of being a graduate transfer and playing at another school without sitting out a year.
Instead, Georgia will now return four starting defensive backs, with Sanders, Malkom Parrish and Deandre Baker returning for the 2017 season.
Comments