Sanders believes Georgia will be a 'great team' with his, other players' returning

Earlier in the week on Wednesday, Dominick Sanders deflected questions about his future with Georgia, stating he'd prefer to focus on the Liberty Bowl game against TCU.
Internally, however, Sanders had already made up his mind about whether he'd enter the NFL draft or not.
A week ago, Sanders came up with the decision to stay at Georgia for his final year. He wanted to keep it under wraps and let it become a story for after the postseason game, which saw Georgia defeat TCU 31-23.
"I just wanted to keep the focus on this game and concentrate on the opponent," Sanders said. "We came out here and got the job done."
During Friday's Liberty Bowl, Sanders tallied three solo tackles. For the season, Sanders led the Bulldogs in interceptions with three and logged 37 tackles.
With Sanders back, Georgia returns five underclassmen who had the potential to turn pro, with the others being outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, running back Nick Chubb and running back Sony Michel.
With all of those pieces back, Sanders is excited for his final year.
"We're going to be a good team, a great team," Sanders said. "The main thing is we're going to make a difference next year. With us improving on what we need to do in the offseason for next year, I just want to let it be known there will be a difference in this Georgia team."
Carter said he's excited for Sanders to return along with the others for the 2017 season.
"That's huge," Carter said. "I was hoping he'd come back but now that he's coming back it's even better."
Sanders said he met with head coach Kirby Smart to tell him the news and thanked him for all he's done for him during the year.
"I told him I love him and am thankful for everything he thought me," Sanders asid. "I want him to keep doing what he's doing and be on my butt. The main thing I told him is to keep pushing me, keep me going. I want to be the best man I can be. That's only going to happen if I listen to my coach, which I do. The main thing is I told him I'm staying and this is a better opportunity for me and my family."
