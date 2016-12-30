McKenzie announces he's declaring for NFL draft

Junior receiver Isaiah McKenzie has decided to forego his senior season and declare for the 2017 NFL draft.
McKenzie capped his Georgia career with four catches and 103 yards in Friday's 31-23 Liberty Bowl win over TCU. Included in that statistical total was a 77-yard catch-and-run that helped set up Georgia first touchdown of the game.
"I thought about it and talked to Coach Smart and the coaching staff," McKenzie said. "I just came up with my decision and talked to people I know, people back home, and just decided to."
McKenzie concluded the best season of his collegiate career by totaling 44 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to his receiving numbers, McKenzie totaled 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and posted 244 punt return yards and a score.
He holds the Georgia records for punt return touchdowns in a career with five and total return touchdowns in a career with six.
McKenzie is the first underclassman Georgia has had declare for the NFL draft. Earlier in the month, running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy announced they were returning to the program.
McKenzie hasn't received any NFL draft information back at this time.
"I haven't gotten feedback yet but hopefully it is good," McKenzie said. "I'm just going to go out there and do my best."
Comments