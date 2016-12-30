Georgia’s ground game sparks in second half, downs TCU in Liberty Bowl

It took some time for Georgia’s running game to get going. By the end, the ground game was able to salt away the 58th annual Liberty Bowl against TCU.
The Bulldogs were able to solidify Friday’s 31-23 win with a 13-yard touchdown run from running back Nick Chubb, who found a crease up the middle.
It wasn’t always easy for Georgia (8-5), which couldn’t find much running room in the first two quarters. At the half, Chubb only had 13 rushing yards and Sony Michel only had 29. Chubb would end the game with 142 rushing yards and Michel had 87.
Things changed in a big way after the break. TCU (6-7) had a hard time containing the Georgia rushing attack on the edges, with Chubb breaking open for a 48-yard run near on a toss sweep to the left on the final play of the third quarter.
As a team, Georgia combined for 247 rushing yards.
It appeared bleak at one point, too, in the first half, with TCU poised to take a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Instead, TCU place-kicker Brandon Hatfield missed a 38-yard field goal, keeping the game at a 16-7 lead for the Horned Frogs. This miscue helped spark Georgia, which moved the ball down the field and got a 33-yard catch-and-run score from Michel on a third-and-13.
Hatfield also had a missed field goal of 47 yards and a missed point-after attempt during the game.
