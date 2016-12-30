Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at the half of Georgia's Liberty Bowl game against TCU

Here are five notes and thoughts at the half, with Georgia trailing TCU 16-14.
Georgia’s offense mostly sputters
TCU’s rush defense hasn’t been good this year, allowing teams to nearly run for 200 yards a game.
Yet the Bulldogs could barely do anything on the ground after a month’s worth of practice. It led to some ire on Twitter, which came just a couple of days after offensive coordinator Jim Chaney took full responsibility for his group’s inefficiencies throughout the year.
But that didn’t exactly resonate to the Georgia fans who have been used to better offensive output.
That included R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, who tweeted during the second quarter his desire for Georgia to go ahead and part ways with Chaney.
Fire Jim Chaney. Now. During the game. #DAWGSvsFROGS— Mike Mills (@m_millsey) December 30, 2016
Yet Georgia’s offense totaled 204 yards in the first half. But the bulk of that came on a 77-yard catch-and-run from Isaiah McKenzie, off a scramble drill, and on its second scoring drive. The first set up a Georgia touchdown from Sony Michel four yards out.
It’s been tough sledding for the Bulldogs in a game that most expected to be better offensively.
Offensive line shifts for one drive
Isaiah Wynn practiced all week with the first team at left tackle and earned the start Friday, with Dyshon Sims starting at left guard.
Then a three-and-out occurred, which put Tyler Catalina in the game. Catalina started the first 12 games of the season but was limited in practice last week due to a head injury.
With or without Catalina at left tackle it didn’t matter as the offensive line could not get any kind of push against the Horned Frogs.
Turnover leads to TCU points
Two things contributed to a key fumble that led to the Horned Frogs getting their first touchdown. TCU’s Tipa Galeai ran wide and then cut past Catalina on a clear path for quarterback Jacob Eason.
But the rush took some time to execute, with Eason having plenty of time to get rid of the ball.
Eason held on a little too long and was hit as he was throwing.
But Eason’s hand was unable to come forward with the football, which resulted in a fumble. Galeai also recovered the ball to complete the turnover.
The Horned Frogs were able to capitalize on the play, which started a drive at the Georgia 21, and get a 10-yard touchdown from TCU quarterback Kenny Hill.
Bad challenge
With less than 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, TCU tried to run a trick play, where Hill threw the ball backwards to John Diarse, who then would try to hit someone down the field. Georgia covered it well so Diarse checked back to Hill instead of throwing vertical. The ball was thrown maybe a yard in front of Diarse, with defensive lineman David Marshall nearly picking it off.
On replay, it was clear a forward pass occurred. But Georgia decided to challenge and did not win.
This hurt the Bulldogs later in the quarter because it appeared Jacob Eason picked up the needed 16 yards on a scramble. The referees, however, marked him short. Having already exhausted a challenge on the trick play, Georgia was forced to punt instead of ask for another look at the spot of the ball.
Turn of events
TCU had all the momentum late in the first half and set up to try a field goal to go up 19-7. Instead, Brandon Hatfield missed his attempt.
Georgia then was able to move the ball down the field and pick up five first downs after only getting one up to that point. On third-and-13, Eason threw a safe pass to running back to Sony Michel, who made multiple juke moves and broke a couple of tackles before rolling over a TCU defender into the end zone.
That kept Georgia at a 16-14 deficit instead of greater.
Bonus notes
-Eason's half ended 9-of-16 for 155 yards and a touchdown. Given the way the offense looked at times, those numbers look pretty good. But keep in mind that included in that total are McKenzie and Michel's long runs after the catch.
-Michel has been Georgia's best offensive player on the field Friday. He's accounted for two touchdowns and 68 total yards.
-Trenton Thompson has been a terror up front on the defensive line with two sacks and five solo tackles.
Comments