Five things to watch in the Liberty Bowl, featuring Georgia and TCU

Greetings from the Liberty Bowl.
Georgia's season is about to come to a close, with its final game of the year against TCU kicking off at noon. The season hasn't gone as expected but it's one that could still end on a high note with a bowl win.
Here are five things to watch in Georgia's Liberty Bowl matchup with TCU.
Will Georgia be able to run the ball successfully?
Over the past four games, the Bulldogs have averaged 212 rushing yards, a big improvement over the first eight games of the year.
Sony Michel ran for a career-best 170 yards against Georgia Tech and will look to build on that performance. Nick Chubb, like Michel, is coming back for another season and would love to have a good game for momentum purposes.
A lot of that will have to do with Georgia's offensive line, which began performing better over the final third of the regular season. As for who starts at left tackle, that will be something to look out for during pre-game warmups.
Isaiah Wynn has been repping with the first team at left tackle, although he and Tyler Catalina are both expected to play. How much they play remains to be seen, and could also depend on how Dyshon Sims plays at left guard.
Regardless of the personnel, Georgia will want to do a good job up front to get its star backs a good finish to the season. And it could be a good time to have a great game on the ground, considering the Horned Frogs give up 182.7 rushing yards per game.
Will Georgia be able to match TCU's tempo?
The Horned Frogs will look to hurry up to the line of scrimmage and get Georgia on its heels defensively.
TCU runs at a high speed, and arguably runs its offense quicker than any of the other spread teams Georgia's faced this year. But it has been hit or miss considering on the game.
The Horned Frogs still averaged 475 yards per game, which is a lot but only good for seventh in the offense-happy Big 12. That league tends to be feature more explosive offenses than the SEC. But TCU did not finish well this year, with quarterback Kenny Hill throwing 15 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Who steps up for Ridley?
Georgia receiver Riley Ridley won't be able to play against the Horned Frogs due to an ankle injury sustained this week in practice.
Ridley, a freshman, is one of Georgia's more physical receivers and the Bulldogs will miss his presence on the outside. With Ridley out, a few other receivers could receive extra playing time as a result.
Sophomore Jayson Stanley missed the final four games of the regular season with a toe infection. He's been back at practice and could step into Ridley's role. Other receivers who could earn some additional playing time include Kenneth Towns and Tyler Simmons.
Will Eason air it out more?
It's the final game of the year, which should serve at least somewhat as a developmental moment for Georgia's young players.
So it could be feasible to see quarterback Jacob Eason air the ball out a little more than he has in recent games.
Eason finished the season 192-of-349 passing for 2,266 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has averaged 29 passes but only 188.8 yards per game. So perhaps Eason takes, and connects, on a few more deep shots in the final game of the 2016 season.
Will Sanders stay or go?
Safety Dominick Sanders has started every game except one during his time at Georgia.
He's recorded three interceptions this season after bringing in six a year ago and will play a big part in trying to slow down TCU. The Bulldogs will need him to have another big game if they're to contain what has potential to be an explosive offense.
But then after the game, Sanders could announce a decision. Or he could possibly wait a few days.
While Chubb, Michel, and outside linebackers Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter revealed their intentions to return for the 2017 season, Sanders has not. And Sanders reiterated that he'll make a final determination after the Liberty Bowl.
So will Sanders announce shortly after the game or take some time to think about it? It won't take too long to find out.
