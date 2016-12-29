TCU's game against Arkansas could be of note in Liberty Bowl matchup

One game in particular sticks out from TCU's schedule, although it came early in the season.
The Horned Frogs faced Arkansas in the second week of the season and lost a 41-38 thriller in double overtime. On the surface it wouldn't seem like much since Arkansas wasn't a common opponent.
Then again, Georgia has a pair of coaches who were on the Arkansas' coaching staff in recent years. Offensive line coach Sam Pittman was with the Razorbacks a year ago and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was calling plays with them as recent as two seasons ago.
There's still some familiarity in scheme with what Arkansas is running now compared to when Chaney and Pittman were there. TCU head coach Gary Patterson believes there could be something to gain by studying that game when it comes to preparing for Georgia in Friday's Liberty Bowl.
"I think they’re very similar," Patterson said. "Obviously, Coach Chaney and Sam were both at Arkansas before, so very similar to what they do. There are some nuances that are different — how the coordinator calls it and what they do with it."
While Arkansas scored 41 points against TCU, two of those touchdowns came with possessions starting at the Horned Frogs' 25 in the two overtime periods. The Razorbacks put up 403 total yards, with the ground game accounting for 180 rushing yards.
Head coach Kirby Smart said there is some significance in looking back at TCU's game against Arkansas for game-plan preparation, based on the similarities between Georgia's offense and what the Razorbacks still do under head coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
At the same time, Smart thinks there's probably more to learn from how TCU was playing later in the regular season.
"You look at every game, you break down every game," Smart said. "There are games the year before, you try to find similar opponents, and obviously Arkansas, we get to watch them in our conference a lot so you use all that. The most recent information I think is probably more pertinent, just like they probably do the same with us. The more recent information you get, you get more. When you’ve got too much time, sometimes you can overplay them but ultimately you’ve got to go out, don’t turn the ball over, don’t get penalties and tackle."
Comments