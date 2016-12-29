Liberty Bowl: Georgia-TCU game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Friday's Liberty Bowl between Georgia and TCU.
Kickoff time: Noon EST
TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
ESPN radio crew: Bill Roth, Al Groh, Alex Corddry
Weather: At kickoff, the weather will be sunny with a temperature around 45 degrees. As the game goes on, the temperature will rise only a little, with it being around 50 degrees by the game's end.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
TCU coaches: Head coach Gary Patterson, co-offensive coordinator Doug Meachem, co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow.
Georgia's season thus far: Georgia (7-5) was riding a three-game winning streak before dropping its rivalry game against Georgia Tech 28-27. Even with the loss, the Bulldogs have seen marked improvement over the final third of the season, with an increased efficiency in running the ball.
TCU's season thus far: The Horned Frogs (6-6) ended their regular season with four losses in the last six games, which included blowout defeats against Oklahoma State and Kansas State. But TCU did log an impressive victory over Baylor, which showcased its ability to score points at will. A young team, the Horned Frogs have been hit or miss in each game.
Series history: Georgia is 3-0 all-time against TCU, with the first win coming in the 1942 Orange Bowl (the 1941 season) by a score of 40-26. The Bulldogs also defeated the Horned Frogs 34-3 in 1980.
Last meeting: Georgia and TCU squared off against each other in 1988, with the Bulldogs winning 38-10.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, TE Isaac Nauta, RB Sony Michel
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy
TCU's key offensive players: WR John Diarse, RB Kyle Hicks, QB Kenny Hill, C Austin Schlottmann
TCU's key defensive players: DE Josh Carraway, LB Travin Howard, S Nick Orr, LB Ty Summers
The key for Georgia: The Bulldogs will need to slow the Horned Frogs' tempo down. TCU is a high-octane offense that wants to move at warp speed. The good news for Georgia is that most of the teams it has played this year has played that way, so there is plenty of experience in going against fast-paced offenses. On offense, Georgia will look to control the ball and keep the TCU offense off of the field.
The key for TCU: The Horned Frogs will want to speed Georgia up with Hill leading the charge. Picking up first downs and moving the chains will be important for TCU to get Georgia's defense off balanced. On defense, TCU will want to slow down Georgia's rushing attack, which has averaged 212 yards over the past four games.
What a win means for Georgia: It would continue positive momentum for a program that's been doing a great job in recruiting of late. It would also help erase the painful memory of losing to Georgia Tech, a game the Bulldogs had all but wrapped up.
What a win means for TCU: The Horned Frogs ascended as one of college football's better programs until this season occurred so they'll be looking for a semblance of momentum, just like Georgia, heading into the offseason. It would also prevent TCU from logging a sub-.500 record for the first time since 2013's 4-8 campaign.
