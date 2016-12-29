Ridley likely out for Liberty Bowl against TCU

Georgia will be without receiver Riley Ridley for Friday's Liberty Bowl, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed.
Ridley sustained an ankle injury during practice earlier in the week and has been spotted by reporters on crutches. This season, Ridley played in 10 games and caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
"I hate it for him because he's a good kid," Smart said.
His most memorable play of the season came against Tennessee, when he brought in a 47-yard touchdown that put Georgia ahead with only 10 seconds to go. The Bulldogs would wind up losing the game on a desperation pass for a touchdown.
With Ridley unable to play Friday, a door may have opened for receivers such as sophomore Jayson Stanley, freshman Tyler Simmons and junior Shakenneth Williams to earn additional playing time against the Horned Frogs.
