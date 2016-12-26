Sims’ versatility could bode well in future

Dyshon Sims does not have a clue where he’ll end up on Georgia’s offensive line after Friday’s Liberty Bowl game against TCU.
But regardless of where he winds up preparing at for the 2017 football season, Sims is feeling comfortable with whatever the coaching staff wants him to do. Sims has been asked to work at every position on Georgia’s offensive line during the year and therefore has plenty of experience at each spot.
He spent the offseason working at right guard before becoming Georgia’s sixth man on the offensive line. Sims has since seen most of his time in games at left guard. He has taken reps at right tackle and said he has worked some at left tackle, too.
Last week, Sims even took some snaps at center, a spot he hasn’t seen game action at since high school.
Needless to say, Sims’ versatility could prepare him well for his final season in 2017.
“I guess that’s why I move around so much,” Sims said. “I feel comfortable playing just about anything they need me to play. In the spring we’ll try to figure out where that may be.”
Sims, however, could find himself starting against the Horned Frogs if he does well in practice leading up to the game.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed that left tackle Tyler Catalina sustained a head injury, which limited him in practice before the holiday break. Catalina has been cleared but may not start since Isaiah Wynn has since repped more at first-team left tackle.
If Georgia decides to go with Wynn, Sims will step in as the starting left guard.
“A lot of that will depend on how Dyshon does,” Smart said.
Sims said he’s prepared to take on a larger role in the Liberty Bowl if he’s called upon to start. Having seen playing time in every game, Sims started against Louisiana-Lafayette when Wynn was banged up with a knee injury.
Sims believes he’ll be ready if Smart and the coaching staff call his number Friday.
“I play everywhere. I know if something happens to anyone that I’m going to be the next one to go in,” Sims said. “It’s really not that big of a difference for me. I knew I was going to take all the reps after (Catalina) got hurt anyway, but it’s a morale builder. You start taking it more seriously and stuff like that, getting into the film. It gives you better preparation.”
While some linemen are focused on one position, or perhaps two, Sims has been asked to move all over the offensive line.
Getting that kind of experience at multiple positions has worked well for Sims, who said he’s been able to add flexibility to the group.
“I actually feel it adds more value,” Sims said. “You can play these different positions. I feel I can play anywhere on the field and play it pretty well. It just comes from having to take so many reps at right guard, and then having to take so many reps at left guard, and then doing tackle and center. It lets you build that comfort level a little bit.”
