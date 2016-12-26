A Georgia linebacker to transfer from university

Georgia linebacker Shaun McGee is transferring from the program, head coach Kirby Smart announced Monday.
McGee is a redshirt junior and has one year of eligibility remaining. McGee is with the team but may have an academic issue that prevents him from playing in the Liberty Bowl anyway.
McGee hasn't played much since enrolling at Georgia four years ago.
"Shaun is going to finish up with us and then he’ll transfer out," Smart said. "He has some academic issues, depending on how grades finish up. We’re still checking on a couple of classes. But he won’t be eligible for us next semester."
McGee is the fourth player to officially transfer out since the end of the regular season, joining receiver Shaquery Wilson, cornerback Rico McGraw and cornerback Juwuan Briscoe.
Smart said there are no other academic casualties from the program and no additional potential transfers to add at the moment. The only player Smart has previously said may leave the program but hasn't officially done so yet is safety Kirby Choates, who has been away from the program over the second half of the season to focus on academics.
