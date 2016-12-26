Latest on Georgia's offensive line from first bowl practice in Memphis

Georgia’s bowl preparations are underway, and it appears the offensive line is the only group to receive a shakeup – at least in front of outsiders – at practice.
During the media viewing period of practice Monday, Isaiah Wynn was working at first-team left tackle, which is where he was during Georgia’s final practice on campus. While this is relevant to start the week, this doesn’t necessarily mean a change has definitively occurred for the game.
But it is of note that Wynn was with the first team at left tackle and Tyler Catalina, who started all 12 regular-season games at left tackle, was taking reps with the second team. This move at practice could signal extra time for Wynn at left tackle in preparation for next season. But it could also mean Wynn is in line to get an extended look at left tackle in the bowl game for the same reason.
Wynn started Georgia’s final five games at left tackle in 2015 before moving back to left guard this season.
Also of note at practice Dec. 19, which took place at Rhodes College, was that inside linebacker Reggie Carter returned to the field. Last week, head coach Kirby Smart said Carter was dealing with a hyper-extended knee injury and would be doubtful for the Liberty Bowl against TCU.
But Carter was on the field practicing in a regular jersey while sporting a wrap around his left knee.
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick was in a black non-contact jersey and didn’t appear to be doing anything when the Bulldogs were thudding against one another. Patrick has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which held him out of the final three regular-season games.
Receiver Michael Chigbu (knee), who is doubtful at best and likely out for the Liberty Bowl, was not spotted at practice. Chigbu had a recent procedure done to his affected knee. Receiver Jayson Stanley (toe infection) was back at practice and in a regular jersey. He missed the final four games of the regular season.
