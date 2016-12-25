Georgia lands inside linebacker commitment Nate McBride

Georgia landed one of its most sought-after prospects Sunday as four-star inside linebacker Nate McBride continued the trend of holiday-themed commitments.
McBride has a long history of contact with Georgia as the Bulldogs offered the Vidalia linebacker in June 2014. Soon thereafter, McBride visited campus, and while the interest began under the Mark Richt coaching regime, the interest never faded. McBride still remained a priority for the program when current head coach Kirby Smart assumed duties, and that interest was mutual.
McBride chose Georgia ahead of Alabama, Auburn, Oregon and Stanford. The list seemed to trim down a bit as official visits were only taken to Auburn, Georgia and Oregon. The Ducks seemed to be a legitimate contender to Georgia, but the Bulldogs emerged due to the coaching staff’s thoughts on playing younger athletes.
“The only pitch was that if he came to Georgia he could be a part of a program that believes in doing it the right way,” Vidalia head coach Lee Chomskis said in an email to The Telegraph. “Which is that he would be given the same opportunity as anyone else and that the best would play.”
Georgia’s search for an inside linebacker seemed to falter recently, as four-star Monty Rice committed to LSU after being a silent commitment to Georgia for quite some time. Nonetheless, that concern is no longer as McBride possesses the accolades that could translate to earning early playing time.
The linebacker search will continue for Georgia, as well, with four-stars Leonard Warner Jr. and Tyler Taylor still showing interest in the program. The position is a need for Georgia due to a lack of depth.
The Bulldogs started Natrez Patrick and Roquan Smith this season, but the depth is slim beyond the starters. Junior Reggie Carter has received much of the playing time lately, with Patrick suffering an injury. Beyond Carter, Georgia’s only options are Tae Crowder, who just transitioned to the position from running back, and Reggie Wilkerson, who had recently shifted to safety. Thus, the point is fairly apparent that Georgia needs McBride and potentially one more undecided prospect in order to replenish the depth chart.
Not only will McBride provide depth, but he should jockey for playing time and could be used in different areas. As shown by his highlight tapes at the prep level, McBride was used in all three aspects: offense, defense and special teams. The versatility would be welcoming for Smart, especially on special teams.
In addition, the numbers show McBride’s potential. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker ranks as the second overall prospect at the position and the 12th overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. McBride also held a total of 19 offers.
Georgia now has 20 commitments, including D’Marcus Hayes who has already signed his letter of intent. The Bulldogs have now landed four commitments in December, the third since the recruiting dead period began Dec. 12. McBride is the 15th four-star pledge and the eighth defensive commitment for the Bulldogs.
McBride played a key role in Vidalia making an appearance in the GHSA Class 2A playoffs this past season and finishing with a 9-3 record. A lot of his production could be attributed to his traits away from the playing field.
“While Nathan is a great athlete, but there will be nothing but great athletes at the next level,” Chomskis said. “What Nathan will bring is an incredible work ethic. He will bring great character that will enable any program he chooses to create a culture that is conducive to long-lasting success.”
