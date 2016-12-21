Georgia adds Middle Tennessee State to 2018 schedule

Georgia has added an opponent to its 2018 schedule.
The Bulldogs will host Middle Tennessee State in Athens during the 2018 season, the Blue Raiders announced Wednesday.
The game will take place on Sept. 15, 2018.
"These are two games that will be very easy for our fans to attend," Middle Tennessee State athletics director Chris Massaro said in a statement. "It's always fun to measure ourselves against the SEC and this will be two more tremendous opportunities."
This will mark the second time Georgia and Middle Tennessee State have ever played. The only meeting between the two schools came in 2003, with the Bulldogs defeating the Blue Raiders 29-10.
Georgia now has non-conference games against Middle Tennessee State, Massachusetts and Georgia Tech in 2018.
