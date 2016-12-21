McGhee, Hardman stand to benefit with bowl practices

Georgia will have at least one open position in the secondary next season, and it’s at the nickel position.
This will be a spot freshman cornerback and former Peac County standout Tyrique McGhee figures to compete for this offseason, with bowl practices serving as a good time to put in the needed work toward the future. McGhee hasn’t played much on the defensive side this year, although he did line up at cornerback against Kentucky with Deandre Baker temporarily banged up, and McGhee saw time there late against Louisiana-Lafayette.
But he has impressed the coaching staff throughout the year with his athleticism at cornerback and with his abilities as a special teams standout. While Georgia figures to open up the competition for the starting nickel job, McGhee will be one to watch throughout the offseason.
“I think Tyrique, especially, he’s played that position his whole life,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It was an easier transition. He’s developed at the nicklel-star position that (Maurice Smith) plays. That’s really where he’s grown the most. He continues to work hard. You talk about a special teams guy who’s been a demon, he’s been a really good special teams player. He’s a really good tackler.”
While McGhee has shown growth, Smart noted the same for fellow freshman cornerback Mecole Hardman.
But Hardman, however, didn’t have it as easy as McGhee since he was learning a brand new position at cornerback. In high school, Hardman’s focus was scoring touchdowns and breaking big plays on the offensive side of the ball.
The former five-star prospect endured a learning curve his freshman season, which kept him from seeing the field on defense outside of Georgia’s win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
“Mecole has had a tougher transition because he’s playing a position he didn’t play all his life,” Smart said. “He’s gotten better and shown improvement. But he has to continue to work at that. He grinds every day. I’m really proud of the way he works.”
