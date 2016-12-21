Playing with aggression, Rochester stayed motivated throughout freshman season

Julian Rochester usually can be found sporting an ear-to-ear grin across his face.
A bubbly personality, Rochester is generally in good spirits and loves to show off his smile. Even before a play begins, Rochester said his smile is beaming. Once he gets into that three-point stance, everything changes.
Rochester, who is about to conclude his Georgia freshman season in the Liberty Bowl against TCU, said defensive line coach Tracy Rocker taught him to play with aggression once a given play is set to begin. That’s when the smile disappears, and the aggression sets in.
“Coach Rocker, he said you have to learn how to play pissed off,” Rochester said. “At that position you have to learn he’s coming after you and you’re going to go at him. So once you learn how to fight every play and never give up, even when you’re tired, you’re down and out — even if you don’t know the play, just hit somebody. Once you instill those in your brain you’ll be successful.”
Rochester came on strong in his first year and said the Tennessee game was when he felt he arrived as a college football player. He finished the regular season 10th on the team in tackles with 34 and tallied two sacks.
Rochester’s best game came in Georgia’s win over Kentucky, when he totaled eight tackles — four solo — and forced a fumble. He credited his first-year success to being humbled during spring practice.
“I was probably in the mindset that I was still good,” Rochester said, referring to being a big-time recruit in high school. “The spring was probably my learning experience when I learned I needed to be better. That’s when I took the role in the summer to attack the weight program and attack everything I needed to do to be ready for camp. That’s where my humbling came from.”
Rochester, who enrolled at Georgia in January, also had an off-field moment he would like to have back. He and former teammate Chad Clay were arrested for possessing a BB gun and criminal destruction of property in April. Instead of dwelling on it, Rochester put in more work during the offseason to prepare for his freshman year.
“It didn’t affect me at all because after I just kept my head down and kept working. It just washed itself under the rug,” Rochester said. “People see you do good things. People see how you work. Stuff just really rolls away from a bonehead decision that was made by me. They really know at the end of the day I am that good Julian and I am a good person.”
Rochester stayed motivated throughout the summer and ultimately became one of Georgia’s top contributors on the defensive line.
He came to Georgia hoping to play early and worked himself into the role to be able to do so.
“You always can dream,” Rochester said, sporting that trademark smile. “But when it happens it’s how you take it. So when I dreamed of that, and when it was given to me, I snatched it as fast as I could. I snatched it and ran with it.”
Comments