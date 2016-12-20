Georgia shows different first-team offensive line in practice

Georgia shifted its first-team offensive line for Tuesday's practice.
Isaiah Wynn was taking reps at left tackle and Dyshon Sims was working at left guard. The other three players, center Brandon Kublanow, right guard Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Greg Pyke, remained at their positions. Solomon Kindley also got some work during individual drills at first-team right guard.
Tyler Catalina, who started all 12 games at left tackle, was not taking reps. While he was dressed out for practice, it's possible Catalina is dealing with an injury that prevented from participating much in practice. Catalina was working with the first team during practices open to the media until Tuesday.
Behind the offensive line, Georgia has rushed for 186.5 yards per game.
On the defensive side of the ball, it was Juwan Taylor working as the second inside linebacker behind Roquan Smith. Taylor was in this role with both Natrez Patrick (shoulder) and Reggie Carter (knee) injured.
