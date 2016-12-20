Sanders, Davis still mulling football futures at Georgia

Georgia got good news when Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy all announced they would return for their senior seasons last week.
But two players with decisions to make remain.
Safeties Dominick Sanders and Aaron Davis are still deciding whether they will return for their final seasons of eligibility. Sanders is a three-year starter at safety and could decide to test the NFL out instead of sticking around for his senior year. CBSSports.com considers Sanders a seventh-round draft pick at the moment.
Davis isn't listed as a draft pick in this year's class by CBSSports.com and still has a year of eligibility remaining as a fourth-year junior. Davis, who earned his undergraduate degree in finance, could pursue a graduate transfer and finish his football career at another institution.
The players met with head coach Kirby Smart about their future on multiple occasions but have not reached a conclusion yet.
“I think each one of them will come to the conclusion, come to the decision when it comes time,” Smart said. “I think those four other guys (Chubb, Michel, Carter and Bellamy) just felt comfortable with their decision, and felt really good about it and were ready to come forward. That doesn’t mean those other guys aren’t. It just means they weren’t ready to come out and do that. We’ve had conversations with them since those four. It’s kind of an ever-involving process.”
