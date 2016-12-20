Smart: ‘We’re not going to drop kids in recruiting’

1:28 Jacob Eason on development in his freshman season Pause

0:58 Judge Tripp Self's promotion to Georgia Court of Appeals is 'bittersweet'

3:31 'Countless lives saved' chief says of chaotic hospital shooting

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'