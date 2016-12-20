Smart: ‘We’re not going to drop kids in recruiting’

Kirby Smart isn’t allowed to talk specifically about prospective student-athletes until they sign their National Letters of Intent.
So while he couldn’t talk specifically about running back recruit Toneil Carter, Smart did offer his stance on recruiting players.
“We're not going to drop kids in recruiting,” Smart said.
Smart added that he will ask recruits to defer their enrollment, meaning to wait until the summer to enroll instead of in January. Carter was scheduled to enroll in January.
Carter’s high school head coach at Langham Creek, Todd Thompson, said Georgia made it known the four-star running back wasn’t welcome anymore in this year’s class.
After graduating from Langham Creek High School in Houston Friday, Carter was notified Saturday that his standing with Georgia might be in trouble. By Sunday, he was told Georgia didn’t have a spot in the recruiting class of 2016 anymore.
Carter gave his verbal commitment to Georgia on July 10 and didn’t waver, even when Texas began to recruit him heavily following head coach Tom Herman’s hiring. Two weeks ago, Carter declined to take an official visit to Texas due to his commitment to Georgia.
Not long after decommitting from Georgia, Carter accepted a scholarship offer to attend Texas. Florida State and Baylor also displayed quick interest.
