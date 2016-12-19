Eason on evolving as Georgia's quarterback: 'I can’t be a freshman anymore'

Jacob Eason sat a lot in the second half of high school games.
Usually his team held a big league thanks to his big arm making a ton of plays down the field.
So when he arrived to Georgia, he didn’t come in too prepared for late-game situations when he needed to be clutch and deliver on-the-money throws. But it sure didn’t take long for Eason to settle in and and make the most of the opportunities presented early in his career.
He threw a game-winning pass on fourth-and-10 in the fourth quarter against Missouri. He had what was thought to be a game-winner against Tennessee on a 47-yard strike to receiver Riley Ridley. He delivered some big-time passes in wins over North Carolina and Auburn.
Speaking publicly for the first time since National Signing Day, Eason talked about his evolution as a college quarterback and how he’s improved in crucial moments.
“I have to give all that to the coaching staff here,” Eason said. “After every practice we do a two-minute drill or a situational drill. So when I get into the game, it’s just like practice.”
Eason said it was great to have a game-winning drive so early in the season against Missouri. He also noted that the game began to slow down for him after his first few starts, to which he became more comfortable in the pocket. And with that came the hits.
Eason, like any SEC freshman quarterback, had to deal with relentless pass rushes and getting knocked to the turf quite a bit. It wasn’t something Eason had to worry about much at the high school level at Lake Stevens, Washington.
“It was a huge difference than high school. I think anybody can see that,” Eason said. “Being actually to play in it and seeing the speed of the game, getting hit by the linebackers, the D-line, it was a big eye-opener for me. I’m glad it happened.”
That toughness made an impression on his teammates.
Receiver Riley Ridley was impressed with how Eason would get back up every time he was knocked to the ground.
“I really feel Jacob has toughness,” Ridley said. “Not all freshman quarterbacks can step into the SEC and take a lot of blows. I wouldn’t say he took a lot of blows, but to take the blows he took, you know what I mean? He’s tough. He has a heart of ‘I’m not giving up.’”
Through the first 12 games of his career, Eason completed 55 percent of his passes for 2,266 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He seemed to grow into the position as the season went along, making more checks at the line of scrimmage and changing out of certain plays.
Head coach Kirby Smart constantly praised Eason for always staying level-headed no matter the situation. Eason said it was due to the constant competition he faced each day in practice.
“I feel calm and collected with the experience going against our defense in practice, and going against the speed that we have our own team,” Eason said. “That gave me a huge comfort level going into games and seeing these other defenses. There are obviously some freshman nerves, but it wasn’t enough to affect the way I played.”
Eason also noted how well Smart prepared him throughout the year, saying he had to play like he was older than a first-year quarterback.
“Coach Smart, he takes everything so seriously and so professionally,” Eason said. “Coming in halfway through the season, even a quarter of the way through the season, he had the mindset that I’m the quarterback of this team in the SEC and that I can’t be a freshman anymore. Those freshman mistakes, you’ve got to move on and learn from them, and grow faster than a normal freshman. I’m glad Coach Smart had that mindset and he instilled in me.”
Eason enrolled in Georgia in January and was able to adapt to his new home away from home for almost a full year. He said the adjustment went especially well because of the friendships he forged throughout the recruiting process.
“The homesick thing wasn’t a big deal for me,” Eason said. “I’ll be going home for Christmas in a few days, and that’ll be my first time home in seven months, so that’ll be a good time for me. The homesick thing never really kicked in because this team’s a family. I’m having a great time here.”
