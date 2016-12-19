Carter’s loyalty not rewarded after pledging to Bulldogs five months ago

The appearance does not look good.
Langham Creek (Houston) running back Toneil Carter arguably was one of Georgia’s most loyal recruits. As an out-of-state prospect who committed to the Bulldogs in July, Carter was all in for the college team he wanted to play for.
The seventh-ranked running back in the 2017 recruiting class, Carter bypassed an official visit to Texas during the December contact period out of loyalty.
That loyalty wasn’t reciprocated.
The Georgia coaching staff basically pulled Carter’s offer without officially doing so. It wouldn’t be able to since Carter signed financial-aid paperwork, binding the program to him. But it changed things when it told the four-star prospect it couldn’t make room for him in this year’s class.
Recruiting can be a dirty game. And the more successful a coaching staff is at recruiting, the more likely instances like this could occur. This one reeks badly because of Carter’s loyalty to Georgia and because of the timing of the situation.
Carter graduated high school and was less than a month away from enrolling at Georgia. He was then told that the promise he made in July didn’t matter anymore, even after telling other coaches trying to recruit him to take a hike.
But hey, that’s the game of recruiting. With Georgia needing to make sure it doesn’t surpass 85 scholarship players enrolled at the university at one time, casualties are likely to occur when you’re trying to stockpile players at a fast pace. And it becomes even more difficult when players such as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who were expected to turn pro at the time of Carter’s July commitment, all of a sudden announce they will return for their senior seasons. It’s an incredibly tough predicament to be in as a head coach.
It still doesn’t make it right.
This kind of moral dilemma isn’t something Georgia has had to deal with in recent history. In the past, if an offer was extended a player accepted, the offer was honored. Apparently, that’s not the case anymore.
It’s not the end of the world for Carter. He’s a great high school football player and was able to immediately land an early enrollee spot at Texas. He’ll be fine and could still go on to have a great collegiate career.
But in college athletics, loyalty is a desired trait among players. Coaches love those who buy into their system, lead others and do any and everything for their chosen university. Yet coaches are the ones more often than not breaking promises and showing a lack of loyalty.
If Carter wanted to remain with the Bulldogs and force Georgia’s hand, he could have since he signed his financial-aid paperwork with the university. But why bother when you’re not wanted anymore?
It’s nothing different from what Nick Saban, Jim Harbaugh, Les Miles and countless other college coaches have done in previous years. Georgia used to not be one of those programs as it preached about doing things the “Georgia Way.”
The “Georgia Way” doesn’t seem so unique anymore. And hey, who’s to blame Smart and this coaching staff for adhering to this kind of recruiting philosophy? It has worked at Alabama, and Alabama has won four national championships since 2007.
But depending who you are as a fan, it could bring up either two feelings: You might be happy Smart and this coaching staff caught Georgia up with the ways a lot of the other major institutions handle recruiting. Or you’re lamenting the fact Georgia is no longer holding itself to the standard it used to.
Jason Butt: @JasonHButt
Comments