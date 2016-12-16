Georgia receives pledge from top-tier offensive lineman prospect

Georgia received one of the best Christmas presents it could ask for, and the offseason wins for head coach Kirby Smart continue on.
At his commitment ceremony, a man dressed up as Santa Claus stepped up and delivered a present to five-star offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson. Inside the package was commitment to Georgia.
Smart, after being able to convince his star running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to stay at Georgia for their senior campaigns, landed Wilson in order to create some running lanes for his 1,000-yard rushers.
Wilson’s interest in Georgia was gained quickly. Once a favorite to attend Alabama, Michigan came into the picture before Bulldogs closed the gap in order to land the all-important commitment.
Smart and offensive line coach Sam Pittman made the trek to Brooklyn, New York, to visit Wilson and his prep head coach Kevin Fountaine. And just a few days later, Wilson and his family made the trip southward to take an official visit to Georgia.
Wilson joined nine other Georgia pledges and priority targets as they all discovered the potential of playing at an SEC program. The five-star told The Telegraph prior to his visit that he was looking to see how he fit into the program.
The congregation of Georgia commitments on the visit knew that their efforts to help recruit Wilson have paid off, and there was a consensus of confidence prior to the made decision.
"I have a lot of confidence," three-star offensive guard commitment Justin Shaffer said. "I know he enjoyed his official visit, and (four-star offensive guard commitment Netori) Johnson and I had a talk with him about how much Georgia needed him.
"He really enjoyed his time this past weekend," four-star wide receiver pledge Trey Blount added. "He understands that he’s a priority amongst us and that he can play immediately if he earns it. So yes, I am very confident that he’ll be coming."
Georgia loses three offensive linemen – Tyler Catalina, Brandon Kublanow and Greg Pyke – to graduation after this season. Thus, there are three major vacancies for the Bulldogs. With five offensive line prospects already committed to the program, Pittman surely feels confident after adding a 350-pound tackle in Wilson.
Wilson was one of Georgia’s priorities for the 2017 class, after falling short of landing five-star Alex Leatherwood, who had shown interest in other programs as an Alabama commitment.
Georgia has targeted top-tier linemen, coming from a result of Pittman’s strategy, which was shown throughout his tenure at Arkansas. In his final season with the Razorbacks, his corps averaged 321.1 pounds per player. Georgia insists that it will rely on the run and the desire to add size certainly has reason.
In addition to Wilson’s capabilities in the run game, he can also provide protection on the left side for quarterback Jacob Eason. It was an area in which the Bulldogs struggled with at times as Catalina was becoming accustomed to SEC defenses.
While the gap is sizeable from the prep to collegiate level, Robert Deleon-Kollmer, Wilson’s teammate and quarterback at Poly Prep Country Day School discussed his impact on offense.
"He motivates everyone on the field to do their best, even if the drive isn’t going well," he said. "He’s also reliable, and every quarterback’s dream at offensive tackle. He gives his all, and we have such a strong connection. There isn’t anyone I’d want blocking for me in the entire country."
The addition of Wilson now puts Georgia at 20 commitments for the class of 2017, including four-star junior college offensive tackle D’Marcus Hayes. Hayes signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Wilson joins Richard LeCounte III as five-star commitments for the Bulldogs.
The beginning of the dead period didn’t begin well for the Bulldogs, missing out on inside linebacker Monty Rice and JUCO defensive back Lonnie Johnson. Three days later, the outlook has completely shifted with Wilson’s addition. Not only is this the first five-star offensive tackle that could sign in Smart’s tenure, Georgia has not signed a five-star offensive tackle since John Theus in 2012.
Wilson obtains a long list of offers, a total of 29. The great deal of attention is garnered from his impact at the prep level.
As a result of his work at Poly Prep, the 6-foot-7 tackle ranks as the seventh-overall offensive tackle nationally and the best prospect in the state of New York, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Wilson has plenty of skills that could lead him to success on the football field, but also the outlook to prosper away from the game.
"I think he’s going to be a very good college football player, he’s got size and can bend," Fountaine said. "With some of the programs that he’s looking at, I know they’ll get him to the next level and he will get a great education along the way. I believe Isaiah aspires to be an academic All-American as well."
