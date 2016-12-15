Shaquery Wilson, who hinted at transfer this week, not at practice

Shaquery Wilson was absent from practice Wednesday, indicating that, this time, he has likely left the program.
On Tuesday, Wilson wrote two vague tweets suggesting he might be leaving the program.
The first read, “Going back home today for good.” The second read, “Time to do what’s best for my family and me.”
Wilson came to Georgia as a four-star recruit from Coral Gables High School in Florida. Wilson saw limited playing time as a freshman even flirted with the idea of transferring near his home a year ago.
Last season before bowl practices, Wilson told UGASports.com that he was transferring but had a change of heart and elected to stay.
Wilson, instead, stuck around for his sophomore season under head coach Kirby Smart. In the final week of spring practice, Wilson moved from receiver to running back and practiced for the first half of the preseason at that position.
He then moved back to receiver and stayed there throughout the 2016 year, although he did not log a game snap this season. Since he didn’t play in any games, and wouldn’t be expected to play in the upcoming Liberty Bowl, Wilson will earn a redshirt for this season.
There were also some other notable absences from practices, although there appeared to be some jersey number changes which could have contributed to this. But it appeared that cornerbacks Juwuan Briscoe and Rico McGraw were not present for practice.
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick was still wearing a black non-contact jersey. He didn’t play in Georgia’s final three games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury.
In addition, inside linebacker Rashad Roundtree moved back to his original position of safety and was with the defensive backs during practice.
