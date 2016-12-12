Gibbs recaps brief official visit to Georgia

2:24 K'Hari Lane celebrates Macon County's championship Pause

2:25 Dexter Copeland: Title talked about since last season

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

0:23 2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

1:22 "It's hard, it's painful," Americus chief says of officers' deaths