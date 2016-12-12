Gibbs recaps brief official visit to Georgia

The clock struck midnight, and Deangelo Gibbs and his Grayson teammates rushed to midfield to celebrate a 23-20 overtime win over Roswell in the GHSA 7A championship game.
The game was full of twists, turns and drama, with Gibbs making some crucial plays throughout. While the rest of his teammates had time to recover, the four-star athlete had an important visit to take care of.
Gibbs made the trip to Athens nearly 12 hours after the victory for a quick official visit. He joined nine other Georgia recruits who had been on-campus since Friday. Although his time with Georgia’s coaching staff was abbreviated, there were still takeaways.
“It was good, I was worn out after the game as you’d expect, because I gave it my all,” Gibbs said. “Even though it was only the one day, I got to see a lot. I had been to Georgia so many times anyway, that I had seen pretty much everything. But I got to see the indoor facility for the first time, and that was really eye-opening.”
Georgia had some of its biggest commitments on campus for the final weekend of official visits before the dead recruiting period from Monday through Jan. 11.
The 19 prospects already committed to the program are trying to grow the 2017 recruiting class prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 1.
“We’re putting forth all of our efforts in order to secure him and keep everyone in the state of Georgia,” wide receiver pledge Trey Blount said. “He’s a physical defensive back who is versatile enough to cover the entire field. He would bring us a hard-working, relentless player. He’s a straight dog on the gridiron.”
After his visit, Gibbs released his top five schools, with Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida rounding out the list in addition to Georgia. Gibbs said that the list was in no specific order, and there is even interest at this time amongst all of the schools.
His commitment will be announced Jan. 1 at the Under Armour All-America Game and his list of contenders will be narrowed once more prior to giving his pledge.
Alabama has displayed recent interest in Gibbs, even to the extent of Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban making the trip to Grayson via helicopter to visit Gibbs and his highly touted teammates.
Alabama’s pitch is one that intrigues Gibbs and the Crimson Tide are making their own push.
“Coach Saban has built Alabama into one of the winningest programs in the country,” Gibbs said. “If you don’t want to win, then don’t go play at Alabama. The program truly offers everything and it’s great. Regardless of who stands ahead of me, I feel like I can compete with anyone and have a good opportunity.”
Georgia has paid a great deal of attention to Gibbs since head coach Kirby Smart came on board nearly a year ago. It goes further back, however, as Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker have built a relationship with Gibbs since his freshman season at Peachtree Ridge.
Now, Georgia looks for it to pay off and land a pledge from the two-way player. Gibbs said he enjoys his time with Georgia’s staff and could see the relationship continue on.
“We’re real close, and they’ve been in the process with me for a long time,” Gibbs said. “When we talk football, we go in-depth. Most of the time, however, we just have casual conversation, and I think that’s important.”
Five different schools now know whether they’re vying for Gibbs’ services or not. As the recruiting process comes to a close before Gibbs enrolls in January, each school’s message lies along the same lines.
“The main focus is that we have to have you on the team, and we feel like you can be an impact player from day one,” Gibbs said.
The 6-foot-2, 204-pound versatile safety ranks as the third-overall player at his position and the fourth-overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Gibbs had a resounding impact on Grayson’s state championship run, and it is believed that his skill set will transition over to the collegiate level.
“He’s a great player and a great young man, who could have an immediate impact on both sides of the ball in college,” Grayson head coach Jeff Herron said.
Comments