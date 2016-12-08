UGA Football

December 8, 2016 3:07 PM

Nauta, Blankenship named to All-SEC freshman team

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Georgia got two representatives on the league coaches' All-SEC freshman team.

Tight end Isaac Nauta and place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named to unit on Thursday, the SEC office announced.

Nauta became one of Georgia's go-to pass catchers during the season, grabbing 27 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Nauta had a long of 50 yards, which went for a touchdown against Tennessee.

Blankenship began the year as Georgia's backup place-kicker before assuming the starting role in Week 4 against Mississippi. He ended the year 13-of-16 kicking with a long of 49. After missing his first attempt of the year against the Rebels, Blankenship connected on 10 consecutive field goals in a row, including a game-winner with no time remaining against Kentucky.

Blankenship led Georgia in scoring with 61 points, even with not being Georgia's field goal kicker in the first three games. He also had 19 touchbacks as Georgia's kickoff specialist.

Nauta is in his first season on campus while Blankenship redshirted a year ago.

Nauta and Blankenship are the first Georgia players to earn recognition by the SEC coaches. The Bulldogs did not place anyone on the All-SEC first or second teams, which were released Tuesday.

While Nauta and Blankenship made the All-SEC Freshman Team, Georgia had some noticeable absences from the group, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia defensive linemen Julian Rochester and David Marshall both had solid first years and could have been in the conversation for spots. Rochester posted 34 tackles and two sacks. Marshall tallied 24 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.

Rodrigo Blakenship compares solid kicking to Clayton Kershaw's pitching

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made four field goals, including the game-winner, against Kentucky.

Caitlyn Stroh The Telegraph

Coaches' All-SEC Freshman Team

Offense

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama              

OL Jawaan Taylor, Florida    

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss       

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

WR Dimetrios Mason, Missouri

WR Van Jefferson, Ole Miss                

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama

RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

AP Jonathan Johnson, Missouri

Defense

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Ed Alexander, LSU

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas*

DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State*        

LB Leo Lewis, Mississippi State

LB Devin White, LSU

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

DB Ronnell Perkins, Missouri

DB Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss

Special Teams

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia       

P Josh Growden, LSU  

RS Jonathan Johnson, Missouri

 

*indicates a tie

