Nauta, Blankenship named to All-SEC freshman team

Georgia got two representatives on the league coaches' All-SEC freshman team.
Tight end Isaac Nauta and place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named to unit on Thursday, the SEC office announced.
Nauta became one of Georgia's go-to pass catchers during the season, grabbing 27 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Nauta had a long of 50 yards, which went for a touchdown against Tennessee.
Blankenship began the year as Georgia's backup place-kicker before assuming the starting role in Week 4 against Mississippi. He ended the year 13-of-16 kicking with a long of 49. After missing his first attempt of the year against the Rebels, Blankenship connected on 10 consecutive field goals in a row, including a game-winner with no time remaining against Kentucky.
Blankenship led Georgia in scoring with 61 points, even with not being Georgia's field goal kicker in the first three games. He also had 19 touchbacks as Georgia's kickoff specialist.
Nauta is in his first season on campus while Blankenship redshirted a year ago.
Nauta and Blankenship are the first Georgia players to earn recognition by the SEC coaches. The Bulldogs did not place anyone on the All-SEC first or second teams, which were released Tuesday.
While Nauta and Blankenship made the All-SEC Freshman Team, Georgia had some noticeable absences from the group, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Georgia defensive linemen Julian Rochester and David Marshall both had solid first years and could have been in the conversation for spots. Rochester posted 34 tackles and two sacks. Marshall tallied 24 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.
Coaches' All-SEC Freshman Team
Offense
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL Jawaan Taylor, Florida
OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
WR Dimetrios Mason, Missouri
WR Van Jefferson, Ole Miss
QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama
RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
AP Jonathan Johnson, Missouri
Defense
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Ed Alexander, LSU
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas*
DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State*
LB Leo Lewis, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
DB Ronnell Perkins, Missouri
DB Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss
Special Teams
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P Josh Growden, LSU
RS Jonathan Johnson, Missouri
*indicates a tie
Comments