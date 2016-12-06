JUCO defensive back taking official visit to Georgia

Head coach Kirby Smart recently said he wanted to upgrade size with Georgia's secondary.
The Bulldogs will hope to do that with junior college recruit Lonnie Johnson, who told The Telegraph he will be making an official visit to Georgia over the weekend. Johnson received a Georgia offer just a day ago by the Bulldogs.
Johnson is a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound cornerback at Garden City Community College in Kansas. The Georgia offer is his 10th, with schools such as Kentucky, West Virginia, Memphis, Iowa State and Toledo in on his services.
Height is something Georgia does lack in the back end. Of its returning contributors from this season, everyone is listed at either 6-foot or shorter. Safety Jarvis Wilson is listed at 6-foot-2 and Tulsa transfer J.R. Reed, who sat this season due to NCAA rules, is listed just under 6-1.
Smart stated his desire to improve the size of Georgia's secondary after the program's 28-27 regular-season loss to Georgia Tech.
"Secondary is one where we hope to get a little more bigger, a little more physical – for these type games (against Georgia Tech)," Smart said. "There was a lot of perimeter blocking where they were blocking a corner or blocking a safety. You can’t tie and handle these guys. You’ve got to beat the block and get them back there."
Johnson is considered a three-star recruit and the No. 2 junior college safety in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Overall, Johnson is ranked the No. 44 junior college prospect.
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of the story.
