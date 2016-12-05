Familiarities exist between Georgia, Smart and TCU

Georgia's matchup with TCU in the Liberty Bowl gives the Bulldogs a rare game against a Big 12 opponent. Having stated that, there are elements with the bowl that are familiar for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs have rarely faced off with a team from the Big 12, with the last game being a regular season matchup with Colorado in 2010. The same can be said about the Bulldogs' bowl history, as Georgia has only played a Big 12 school once since the conference was formed in 1996. That meeting came in the 2009 Independence Bowl when Georgia defeated Texas A&M 44-20.
"We're looking forward to being in Memphis and really competing against TCU," Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity said. "They've had a great run lately. Rarely do we face a Big 12 opponent, so we're looking forward to this matchup."
Smart pointed out that TCU has been one of the Big 12's best in the past three years with 29 wins over that time frame.
He said his time as Alabama's defensive coordinator allowed him to learn about the Horned Frogs' program and understand how dangerous it can be in any given season.
"The No. 1 thing I know is that they play great defense and they go up-tempo on offense," Smart said. "I think they've set the standard for how they play offense and how fast they play. When you watch their guys on TV, they're an exciting brand of football. They go really fast."
Smart praised TCU's defense for its performances year after year. He pointed back to 2009, when he and then-TCU defensive coordinator Dick Bumpas were up for the Broyles Award for the nation's top assistant, and said he was amazed by the Horned Frogs' defensive statistics. He also explained that he often watched TCU's defensive film when preparing for common opponents, such as when Alabama faced Oklahoma in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.
The challenge for Smart is he's now gone from studying the Horned Frogs' defense to trying to beat it.
"I think (TCU head coach) Gary (Patterson) is one of the best defensive minds in all of ball," Smart said. "I've always respected them. When you get to watch TCU play, they play a brand of football that is really fast, really physical. They've always had great defensive units."
Despite never facing TCU, Smart has squared off with one of the Horned Frogs' biggest offensive threats before.
Junior quarterback Kenny Hill spent two seasons at Texas A&M prior to arriving at TCU and played against Alabama in 2014. Hill only managed 127 total yards in the game and threw one interception as the Crimson Tide throttled the Aggies 59-0.
"He's a really good player," Smart said. "I do remember preparing to play against them in a very similar style offense with the uptempo and the ability for the quarterback to run. The quarterback's a good thrower. They spread you out and take advantage of some matchups."
The common threads of Hill and the Horned Frogs' style of play may prove helpful for Smart and the coaching staff, but the head coach made it clear that the December meeting will not be a walk in the park.
"For us, it's a great challenge," Smart said. "We know that our players will be fired up because they've got a great, respected and quality opponent to get ready for."
