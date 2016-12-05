Kirby Smart's bonus for Georgia reaching Liberty Bowl

When Georgia earned its sixth win of the season over Auburn, a bowl bid was clinched.
That also meant head coach Kirby Smart's bank account would receive an extra deposit. Now that the Bulldogs know their destination, Smart's bonus is finalized.
With the Bulldogs heading to the Liberty Bowl this postseason, Smart will earn a $75,000 bonus for achieving this feat, according to the contract he signed with the university. This amount comes from Georgia reaching any of the SEC's six-pack games, which also include the TaxSlayer Bowl, Outback Bowl, Belk Bowl, Music City Bowl and Texas Bowl.
Getting into the Liberty Bowl earned him $25,000 more than if Georgia went to the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl, which would have netted a $50,000 payout. It's $25,000 less than the amount he would have received if Georgia earned entry into the Citrus Bowl, which is a $100,000 bonus.
Georgia finished 7-5 in Smart's first year coaching his alma mater, with the regular season closing with a 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech. Before that loss, the Bulldogs were riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Georgia hired Smart, who was previously Alabama's defensive coordinator, a year ago last December. He signed a six-year contract worth $3.75 million per season. He's the 23rd-highest paid coach nationally, according to the USA Today coaches' salary database, and 10th-highest paid coach in the SEC.
