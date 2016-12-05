Kirby Smart outlines practice schedule for Liberty Bowl

Since the regular-season finale loss to Georgia Tech, Georgia’s players haven’t taken every day off to rest. They’ve gathered for seven-on-seven drills while partaking in some conditioning workouts to stay in shape for the upcoming postseason game, which has since been revealed to be the Liberty Bowl against TCU on Dec. 30.
But now that the bowl game has been decided, the coaching staff has put together the beginnings of a practice plan to prepare for the Horned Frogs.
With final exams starting Wednesday, Georgia will begin practice in Athens on Dec. 14. The last practice in Athens is scheduled for Dec. 22. From there, it’s not set when Georgia will leave for Memphis, Tennessee, the site of the Liberty Bowl. It is possible Georgia leaves on Christmas and begins on-site preparations on Dec. 26, or that the team travels on Dec. 26 and starts practicing on Dec. 27.
“We’ll reconvene, come to Memphis and get our practices in, get a game week type prep while we’re in Memphis and get ready to play the game,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You’ve got to be careful you don’t overdo it and you can’t under-do it. You’ve got to use it to develop your team. We’re certainly going to take the opportunity to do that while we’re in Athens before we head to Memphis.”
Like every college program, Georgia has an allotted 15 practices to use to prepare for the Liberty Bowl. Smart, however, doesn’t envision getting every single practice in.
A lot of that has to do with the final exam and Christmas schedules for the players, and the fact that the coaches don’t want to burn the players out before the game.
Smart even said that when preparing for BCS Championship and College Football Playoff games at Alabama that those teams never got all 15 practices in. Smart thinks Georgia will get somewhere in the range of 11 to 14 practices in before the Liberty Bowl.
“I think historically if you combed across college football, very few teams get 15 practices in,” Smart said. “It’s hard to do with the academic schedule these kids have. It’s really hard to do with the Christmas schedule. I’ve been very fortunate to win some national championships and we didn’t get 15 in not one time on those.”
