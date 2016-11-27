Georgia to focus on recruiting before bowl practices begin

Before practice resumes, Georgia’s players will have some time off to reflect on the season and heal up for the upcoming bowl game.
But following Saturday’s 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech, the coaching staff will be back to work almost immediately when it comes to recruiting.
The FBS is now in a contact period where coaches can visit prospects up to six times, although not more than once per week, until Jan. 28, 2017. The Bulldogs will try and shore up specific areas in this year’s class.
“Recruiting will be an emphasis for the next 14 days,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.
Georgia loses three senior offensive linemen in Brandon Kublanow, Greg Pyke and Tyler Catalina, and would like to add depth at the position. As of now, Georgia has Andre Thomas (Pace Academy), Netori Johnson (Cedar Grove), Justin Schaffer (Cedar Grove) and D’Antne Demery (Brunswick) committed as offensive linemen in the 2017 class.
Smart and company will look to keep those players happy with attention while looking at others who could potentially help, such as class of 2018 recruit Jamaree Salyer (Pace Academy).
“The offensive line is a big area for us to try and improve,” Smart said. “We’ll try to target that area. We try to have a diverse class with good players where it’s not overloaded one way or the other.”
Smart also said he’d like to recruit some more defensive backs while getting bigger all around – the latter being something he’s said multiple times before.
“We want to have a balanced class, a size class,” Smart said. “We’ve got to get bigger at some positions we’re not. Secondary is one where we hope to get a little more bigger, a little more physical – for these type games (against Georgia Tech). There was a lot of perimeter blocking where they were blocking a corner or blocking a safety. You can’t tie and handle these guys. You’ve got to beat the block and get them back there.”
