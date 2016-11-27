Blankenship ends regular season as team leader in points

Rodrigo Blankenship began the year as a backup place-kicker and finished the regular season as a fan favorite.
From the beloved rec-specs he wears to the mid-season streak of 10 made field goals in a row, Blankenship started drawing applauses from the Sanford Stadium faithful nearly as loud as fan-favorites Jacob Eason and Nick Chubb. While Blankenship did miss a 43-yard attempt in Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech, his season in nine games as Georgia’s primary field goal kicker has been quite remarkable.
Blankenship finished the regular season first in points scored on the team with 61 and went 13-of-16 kicking with a long of 49.
Blankenship’s 43-yard miss was rare as he’d made every field goal from 45 yards or closer after missing his first attempt of the season, from 36 yards out, against Mississippi.
Blankenship said the operation on the kick was off, which was why it missed to the left.
“It wasn’t the cleanest operation we’d had all season,” Blankenship said. “It was a high snap, pulled (holder) Jacob (Eason) off of the spot. I was reaching for it. We try to work bad snap, bad ball drills in practice whenever we can. I just couldn’t save it you could say.”
Blankenship, however, was dealing with a thigh injury against Georgia Tech, which is something student assistant and former Georgia place-kicker Kevin Butler revealed on radio station 680 The Fan.
As a result, third-year sophomore William Ham handled kickoffs and notched four touchbacks in six tries. Blankenship didn’t reveal his injury after the Georgia Tech game but instead mentioned how well Ham had practiced throughout the week.
“He did a great job hitting touchbacks during the week,” Blankenship said. “Coach just felt confident giving him the nod.”
