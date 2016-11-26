Patrick not hitting in warm-ups, other injury updates

All week, Georgia hoped for Natrez Patrick to be available for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.
With warm-ups underway, Patrick's status doesn't look too positive.
Patrick did do some individual drills but was not participating in anything contact related. His status would appear doubtful but it's possible that he could be available in an emergency. As of Wednesday, he hadn't been cleared medically, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Patrick has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury.
Working with the first team at inside linebacker were Roquan Smith and Reggie Carter. Juwan Taylor and Rashad Roundtree were with the second-team inside linebackers.
Defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, was going through warm-ups and has a good chance to play. Hawkins-Muckle went against left guard Isaiah Wynn, who missed last week's game against Louisiana-Lafayette with a knee injury, in one drill. Wynn is expected to play and was announced as a starter.
Receiver Jayson Stanley is out again as he's dealing with a toe infection.
