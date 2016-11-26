Five things to watch during Georgia's game against Georgia Tech

Greetings from Sanford Stadium.
It feels like this season has flown by. Here we are in Week 13, with Georgia and Georgia Tech set to kick off the 12th game of each team's season.
Throw the record books out for this one, even though both Georgia and Georgia Tech are 7-4 apiece. It figures to be another hard-fought game between both teams, which have no shortage of hate for one another.
Here are five things to watch during Saturday's game.
How will Georgia handle the triple option?
The Bulldogs face Georgia Tech's flexbone attack every year but it's still a challenge with only one week to prepare for something drastically different.
Georgia brought in Brian VanGorder as a consultant for this game so that the Bulldogs get another person to assist with slowing it down. And Georgia Tech has done well offensively this season, having averaged 30.8 points per game over the past five weeks.
It's also been an efficient attack with multiple running backs getting in on the action. Georgia figures to have its hands full on defense.
Georgia should move the ball consistently
Georgia Tech is vulnerable on defense, considering it's given up 408.6 yards per game this season.
The Bulldogs will look to get its ground game going with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and should find some success. Georgia has been able to run the ball a lot better over the past three weeks in wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette.
While the run game should be open, Georgia Tech's secondary can also be exploited. The Yellow Jackets allow 242.5 passing yards per game, which could open things up for quarterback Jacob Eason.
Georgia Tech's play-action game
Quarterback Justin Thomas has completed only 54 percent of his passes. But Georgia Tech's game is predicated on running the ball a ton to set up the deep ball.
The Yellow Jackets will take some deep shots down the field and Thomas is having the best season of his career with an average of 10.4 yards per pass.
The Georgia defensive backs will need to have good eye discipline in this game not to get sucked in on the fake. If they do, Thomas could make them pay with some unexpected deep balls down the field.
Third down advantage
As long as Georgia's in third-and-manageable situations, it should be good.
Georgia Tech is the third-worst team in the nation on third down. Teams convert first downs at a 50-percent clip against the Yellow Jackets, which will certainly be an area Georgia will look to capitalize on.
The Bulldogs convert third downs at a 40-percent rate, which is about average and in the middle of the pack nationally. That number could rise after Saturday's game.
Turnover battle
Georgia is plus-seven this season in turnover margin and will look to force Georgia Tech into some fumble opportunities in the option.
The Bulldogs came up with four turnovers against Louisiana-Lafayette and will look for more of the same. Georgia Tech's lost 10 fumbles while Thomas has only thrown one pick this season.
