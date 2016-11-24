‘Selfless’ Pyke nearing stretch run of Georgia career

During his first four years at Georgia, Greg Pyke felt a sense of continuity.
While he did play for two offensive line coaches during this time frame, head coach Mark Richt was at the helm with Pyke first learning the ropes before starting at right guard.
Pyke played the position pretty well as a redshirt sophomore too, earning acclaim and subsequent preseason accolades before the following season.
Then the 2015 season happened and Richt was fired. Georgia hired head coach Kirby Smart, who brought in offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who came to Pyke with the request to move from right guard to right tackle.
Pyke could have resisted the move. But entering his final season at Georgia, it was important to Pyke to buy in to what the new coach asked him to do.
“I didn’t really care where I was playing. I just wanted to help the team where I fit best,” Pyke said. “With Coach Smart, it’s difficult coming in – I’ve had the same coach for four years and then as a senior you have a new head coach telling you what to do. But there’s no point to not buy in because you want to be a good team, and show those younger guys that, well, our coaches have changed, but on Saturday it’s all on us. We go out there and play. It’s not the coaches. They can tell us what to do but it comes down to us.”
His teammates, and the new coaching staff, certainly took notice and are thankful, too.
As junior tight end Jeb Blazevich noted, Pyke could have sulked when asked to make the move from guard to tackle. Instead, Pyke didn't hesitate and embraced the switch.
“He’s been really selfless,” Blazevich said. “He’s really big on putting others in front of himself. You can see that through him, sacrificing his position to move positions. He’s just a freak athlete. I think he does a lot of things very well. We can put him anywhere. I think he’s the man to do it.”
More important to Smart was the fact that Pyke never lessened his vocal leadership through the position switch and through the tough times that included a 4-4 start to the 2016 season.
“He’s done a tremendous job,” Smart said. “I’m really pleased with the leadership he’s given us more than anything. He provides our team with a toughness that you’re o-line needs to provide.”
Pyke, a Baltimore native, hadn’t thought much about his career at Georgia ending until it was brought up earlier during the week. He joked that maybe he could find some collegiate eligibility as a lacrosse player, considering that’s another sport the Baltimore native enjoys to play.
But when Pyke’s time at Georgia wraps up after his final two games, he’ll give the NFL a shot. At the moment, CBSSports.com is projecting Pyke to potentially go in the fifth or sixth rounds. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Pyke certainly has the size to play at the next level. His versatility of playing both tackle and guard in college could help too, considering NFL teams are limited to how many offensive linemen can be on a 53-man roster.
In the meantime, Pyke will enjoy the end-run of his Georgia career as much as he can.
“These younger guys, they think they have all this time in the world. It goes by fast,” Pyke said. “Next thing you know you’re sitting in front of those meetings (as seniors) rather than in the back. If not for yourself, your family or other things, you have to play for these seniors because this is the last one they’re going to get.”
Comments