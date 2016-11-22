Facing a triple-option new to Deandre Baker

Deandre Baker was asked when the last time he has gone against an offense similar to Georgia Tech’s.
Surely he faced an option-oriented offense back in high school, right?
“I’ve never faced a triple-option,” Baker said.
Having played at Miami Northwestern High School, none of the area teams ran the triple-option, he said. With the advent of the spread, and the trickle-down effect it has had into the high school game, Baker said just about all of the teams he played as a youngster were hurry-up attacks out of the shotgun.
So for the second year in a row, Baker has been forced to learn how to defend a totally different offense than the rest of the teams Georgia’s faced.
This time, however, he’s actually going to play.
“I asked a few players who played against it last year and the year before, and I watched more film throughout the week,” Baker said. “At practice, we get more reps.”
Baker was on the second team last year and got to see how Georgia Tech’s offense is run. But seeing the Yellow Jackets operate it will be much more different than anything Georgia can simulate in practice.
But with it being fall break on campus, with classes halted for a week, Baker said he has been able to spend more time on film study and the necessary preparation that goes into getting up to speed for such a different offense.
“We’ll be able to watch more film,” Baker said. “They do a good job of hiding the ball and on the cut-block they provide lanes for the running back so we have to be very disciplined. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good, competitive game.”
