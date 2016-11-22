Natrez Patrick still in non-contact jersey at practice

Georgia inside linebacker Natrez Patrick didn’t appear to be doing any team activities during the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to the media.
Patrick, still in a black non-contact jersey, was running up a hill and walking slowly back down it while his teammates were participating in a team installation drill. That wouldn’t appear to be a good sign for Patrick’s availability against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
But head coach Kirby Smart previously said Patrick is getting close to a return. He has missed the previous two games due to a shoulder injury and would be needed against a Yellow Jackets team that runs the ball quite often.
Left guard Isaiah Wynn practiced for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, which is another encouraging sign that Wynn will be ready to play against archrival Georgia Tech on Saturday. Wynn sprained his knee near the end of the first half against Auburn and was unable to play against Louisiana-Lafayette as a result.
Now that he has gotten two practices in, he should be good to go. Head coach Kirby Smart indicated that Wynn should be available on Saturday.
Georgia defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle participated with his position mates for the second consecutive day and in a regular jersey. Hawkins-Muckle has missed the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain sustained against Florida. He was able to warm up against the Ragin’ Cajuns but did not play.
Earlier in the week, Smart said both Hawkins-Muckle and Patrick were close to returning.
Receiver Michael Chigbu (knee) was able to practice for the second day in a row, indicating he’ll likely be available for Saturday’s game against the Yellow Jackets. Receiver Jayson Stanley (toe) was still not participating in drills and was seen on a stationary bike once again.
Former Georgia defensive ends coach Jon Fabris was in attendance for practice. Fabris coached under former head coach Mark Richt from 2001-09.
