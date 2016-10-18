Kirby Smart updates status of two injured Bulldogs

While Deandre Baker isn't full-go in practice yet, Lamont Gaillard should be fine for practice during the bye week.
Gaillard sustained a back injury in the third quarter against Vanderbilt that kept him out the remainder of the game. Dyshon Sims stepped in to fill Gaillard's spot at right guard after the injury.
Baker suffered a "nasty sprain" to his right ankle, according to head coach Kirby Smart, prior to Saturday's 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt. During the pre-game walk, Baker was seen wearing a walking boot and using a crutch. Unable to play, Georgia turned to Juwuan Briscoe to start at cornerback in his place.
Baker did some jogging on Monday but was unable to run. He's in a holding pattern in terms of when he will be able to resume practicing.
Baker started the previous two games against Tennessee and South Carolina.
"He was not able to go full-speed (Monday)," Smart said. "He will go as he can (Tuesdasy). I’m not sure if he’ll be able to do everything."
