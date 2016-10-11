Georgia gears up to go against talented Vanderbilt defense

After an up-and-down performance against South Carolina, the Georgia offense faces another tough task against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
While the Commodores enter the game with a 2-4 record, the team's defense continues to plague opposing offenses. Through six games, Vanderbilt sits 40th in the country in points allowed per game (23) and has forced 11 turnovers along the way.
Putting up points on Vanderbilt will be no easy task for the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart knows it.
"Their defense speaks for itself," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. "They've done a really good job of stopping a lot of teams in this league. They play really hard. They do a great job there. I think (Vanderbilt head coach and defensive coordinator Derek) Mason is one of the best defensive minds in all of college football, and he's done a really good job with their defense."
Smart said he's relied on Vanderbilt's play on defense in the past. He explained that when his team prepares to play an opponent that had already faced Vanderbilt, he would study the Commodores' tape, eager to see what Mason and his stuff dialed up in specific situations.
Smart also said he shares a similar coaching history with Mason, with Smart previously being a defensive coordinator for Nick Saban and Mason previously being a defensive assistant for Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw.
"He does a lot of things that make it very difficult to execute on offense," Smart said of Mason. "He takes away what you do best. They are very physical, and they play really hard. They attack the ball."
The Commodores have played particularly well against the pass in 2016, having allowed only 215 yards through the air per game. The timing of facing Vanderbilt could be troubling for the Bulldogs, as they managed only 29 passing yards in their victory over South Carolina.
Georgia wide receiver Reggie Davis lauded the Commodores, pointing out how close they were to pulling off wins against South Carolina and Florida. He said the players have been preaching being more physical, which can come in handy for the receivers against a team like Vanderbilt.
"They're players that play hard," Davis said. "You can't sleep on them and you can't take them out of it. They play hard from the first quarter all the way until the clock hits zero."
The Bulldogs' go-to option against the Gamecocks came on the ground, and that could be the team's best bet on Saturday. Although the Commodores have handled themselves fairly well in pass coverage, stopping the run has been more of their issue. Vanderbilt is coming off a 20-13 loss to Kentucky in which the Wildcats rushed for 5 yards per carry in what ended up being 258 yards on the ground.
Running back Sony Michel said the key for the run game against South Carolina was the preparation during the week, particularly a period in practice that features a team run which he said helped the team improve its physicality. To do it again, he said it's all about replicating that in practice during this condensed week.
The rushing attack showed true signs of improvement in the last outing, but what still needs work is the team's play in the red zone.
Due in part to its suspect kick game, Georgia has only scored 79 percent of the time it has reached the red zone in 2016, placing it ninth in the Southeastern Conference. On the flip side is Vanderbilt's defense, which has seen its opponents reach the end zone 23 times this season and have only allowed points 16 times.
"They play really good situational defense," Smart said. "They take things away from you in certain situations. They make you play against what you want to do."
Davis was non-committal on explaining what has kept Georgia from scoring when its gotten in prime position. He did, however, offer an answer on how to fix those red-zone woes on Saturday.
"Just capitalize on those opportunities," Davis said.
