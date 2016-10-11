Jonathan Ledbetter cleared to return from six-game suspension

Georgia sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter will make his return to the playing field after serving a six-game suspension to start the 2016 season.
Ledbetter served the suspension following two offseason alcohol-related arrests. With the second arrest being a DUI, in which Ledbetter was found asleep in his vehicle at a stoplight at an East Athens intersection, it became mandatory that he sit six games.
After his second arrest, Ledbetter released a statement through the program indicating he had an alcohol problem and that he'd receive treatment for it.
“First I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and coaches, the university and the Bulldog nation,” Ledbetter said at the time. “I have a problem and have received an incredible amount of support and treatment through the Athletic Department for the problem. For that I am thankful. I ask for everyone’s support as I continue to receive additional treatment for this disease and work toward a healthy life.”
Ledbetter figures to add a pass-rushing presence to Georgia's defensive front seven, which is coming off a five-sack performance in Sunday's 28-14 win over South Carolina.
Ledbetter hinted that his suspension was nearing an end by tweeting the word "anticipation" on his personal account a few hours before Sunday's game against the Gamecocks.
Anticipation.. pic.twitter.com/pkQW5FuzMr— Jon Ledbetter ™ (@LedbetterDE15) October 9, 2016
As far as Ledbetter's role this week, that hasn't been determined yet.
“How much he’ll play, I don’t know,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s handled everything we asked him to do very well. He has worked really hard.”
Georgia outside linebacker Chuks Amaechi said Ledbetter has been relishing the opportunity to get back on the football field after sitting out the first half of the year.
Speaking with him when Georgia's football team met Monday, Amaechi said Ledbetter displayed a more enthusiastic demeanor.
“He had a lot more glow to him,” Amaechi said.
Ledbetter also adds depth to a group that is rolling eight players at times.
While he may be eased into playing time against Vanderbilt, he figures to see his role grow by the time Georgia plays Florida on Oct. 29.
“I’m definitely excited for him,” inside linebacker Natrez Patrick said. “He’s been gone for a while. He has a lot to prove, a lot to show. I feel he’s ready to do so.”
Patrick is Ledbetter's roommate, so he's seen the anticipation build for quite some time.
He also saw Ledbetter go through the consequences that resulted in the two alcohol-related arrests and how it affected him as a person. Patrick said he believes Ledbetter has been able to move on from the off-field incidents.
“I think it’s behind him,” Patrick said. “I think he’s looking forward to the future. He’s looking forward to what’s to come. What’s in the past is in the past and he’s striving to be better.”
