Eason 'saw things out there that didn’t exist' in 29-yard performance

Well over two decades have passed since Georgia put in a passing performance like it did Sunday against South Carolina.
Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason completed only five of 17 passes for 29 yards, a touchdown and an interception. A lot of the low passing total can be attributed to the fact Georgia ran the ball 50 times compared to 17 passes.
But the 29.4 percentage Eason posted is indicative that he struggled throughout the game, which ended with Georgia defeating South Carolina 28-14.
Some of the struggles early had to do with the windy conditions on the field. But still, Eason sailed his passes a good bit, especially on deep balls. One to Reggie Davis went too far and another to Terry Godwin would’ve been a touchdown if not for an overthrow.
“It is tough, especially on a true freshman,” Smart said. “He saw things out there that didn’t exist. He’s growing and we have to help him through that, with A, what we’re calling, B, with running the ball, and C, the receivers catching the ball.”
The last time Georgia had this low of a passing showing came in 1990, when the Bulldogs totaled 28 passing yards in a 33-10 loss to Auburn.
While Eason struggled, Georgia’s running game ran wild for a total of 326 rushing yards. It helped take off the pressure of not being able to connect with his receiving targets.
But on Eason’s interception, he threw the ball to Javon Wims with a defender on his back. The ball was tipped in the air and caught by South Carolina defensive back Antoine Wilder. It also didn't help that there were at least a couple of drops receiving targets had on balls that were well-placed.
“It’s frustrating,” Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of what we call layups that we’ve missed. If we hit those everybody’s talking about how good the passing game is. But we missed them.”
While Eason didn’t have a particularly good game, Smart said it never showed by the freshman’s demeanor. But there was at least one sign that showed the coaching staff that Eason was having a tough time with South Carolina’s defense throughout.
“I felt like he was with his feet, his actions, but not his composure,” Smart said. “I didn’t feel he was getting frustrated. But he had happy feet in the pocket at times.”
Comments