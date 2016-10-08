Georgia-South Carolina game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Sunday’s game between Georgia and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. EST
TV: SEC Network (Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer, Kaylee Hartung)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 83/190
Weather: Once Hurricane Matthew passes through Saturday, Sunday afternoon's forecast calls for mid-70 degree weather and a zero chance of precipitation. Winds will be NNW and in the 10-13 mph range.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) are coming off a devastating loss to Tennessee at the last second. Georgia has now lost two in a row in completely different fashion. First, it was being blown out by Mississippi and then it was losing after out-playing the Volunteers. Georgia needs a win to get confident again. This, after starting the season 3-0.
South Carolina's season thus far: The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-3) are rebuilding this year but at least boast a conference win over Vanderbilt. The offense hasn't been able to move the ball consistently and the defense is allowing over 200 rushing yards per game.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
South Carolina coaches: Head coach Will Muschamp, co-offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, co-offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.
Series history: Georgia leads the all-time series 48-18-2.
Last meeting: Georgia blew out South Carolina last season 52-20. Greyson Lambert set an NCAA record by completing 96 percent of his passes as he finished 24-of-25 for 330 yards and three teouchdowns.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB Sony Michel
Georgia’s key defensive players: S Dominick Sanders, DL Trent Thompson, ILB Natrez Patrick, OLB Lorenzo Carter
South Carolina's key offensive players: QB Brandon McIlwain, RB A.J. Turner, TE Hayden Hurst, LT Mason Zandi
South Carolina's key defensive players: DB D.J. Smith, LB T.J. Holloman, DL Marquavius Lewis, LB Bryson Allen-Williams
The key for Georgia: Georgia has the talent advantage in this game and likely won't wind up not dealing with rain or heavy wind. The field at Williams-Brice Stadium could be of concern after Saturday's storm, however. The Bulldogs' biggest issue will be not letting last week's loss get the best of them for this game. Georgia has the better roster on both sides of the field. But that doesn't always guarantee a win.
The key for South Carolina: The Gamecocks will need to hope McIlwain has his best game of the season so far and can disrupt Georgia's defense. That's really the only way the Gamecocks will be able to win. If Georgia can have similar success running the ball against South Carolina as it did against Tennessee, that will be a clear advantage for the Bulldogs. Therefore, South Carolina will need to find a way to match offensive production.
What a win means for Georgia: The Bulldogs would love a win after dropping two in a row. It would be a confidence-builder and something Georgia could build on heading into next week's game against Vanderbilt. A loss would be crushing and raise all sorts of questions.
What a win means for South Carolina: Given the state of the program at the moment, a win would be huge for a program Muschamp is looking to rebuild. It would be Muschamp's first statement win, even if Georgia isn't a top-25 team at the moment.
